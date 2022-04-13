⚾️ Jayhawks Take on the Bears in Big 12 Action Beginning Thursday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Baylor Thu. 6:30 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (3-3, 5.91 ERA) RHP Will Rigney (2-0, 4.40 ERA) Fri. 5 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (1-5, 5.44 ERA) LHP Kobe Andrade (2-1, 3.56 ERA) Sat. 12 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-2, 4.44 ERA) TBD

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return to conference play on Thursday as they take on the Baylor Bears for a three-game set at Baylor Ballpark. KU won its most recent conference game on April 3 against No. 4 Texas Tech by a score of 8-5.

Kansas (13-18, 1-5) is coming off a stretch which it played eight of nine games at home after having 21 of its first 22 contests on the road. The Jayhawks went 5-4 over the nine-game span.

Following games played through Tuesday, sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna finds himself with the best batting average in the nation (.453). He also ranks fifth in the country in on-base percentage (.543), 15th in hits (53), 35th in slugging percentage (.735) and tied for ninth in triples (4). Ahuna recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season on Tuesday against Omaha.

Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw has also been hitting the ball well as he has an active six-game hitting streak. Upshaw has driven in a run in six of his last seven games. On Tuesday against Omaha, Upshaw had a season-high five RBIs and also hit his first triple of the season.

Kansas will use the same starting rotation with redshirt senior lefty Daniel Hegarty going on Thursday, redshirt senior right-hander Cole Larsen on Friday and redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Vanderhei taking the ball on Saturday.

All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play a two-game midweek series against Texas Southern, including the Buck O’Neil Classic on Tuesday at Legends Field in Kansas City. Both games will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.