🥎 Jayhawks to Host No. 1 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will host No. 1 Oklahoma for a three-game series this weekend. Game one is set for Friday, April 29, at 3 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but has been moved up due to severe weather in the forecast in Lawrence.

The series will continue on Saturday, April 30, with a 2 p.m. CT first pitch. Saturday also serves as Senior Day as the Jayhawks will honor three seniors: Shelby Gayre, Cheyenne Hornbuckle and Macy Omli. The series will conclude on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT with the ‘Jayhawks for a Cure’ game, where fans are encouraged to wear pink.

This will be the first time this season the two teams meet. Oklahoma leads the series between the two teams 71-43 overall and 19-11 in Lawrence.

Kansas (15-28, 2-10 Big 12) is coming off a weekend series against North Texas where it went 1-2. Oklahoma played a weekend series against Iowa State where they went 3-0.

Lyric Moore and Ashlyn Anderson continue to lead the Jayhawks in hitting. Moore is batting .390 and leads the team with 46 hits. Her batting average is also the eighth-highest in the conference and her 46 hits is tied for the sixth-highest. Anderson leads the team with 14 doubles and 10 home runs. 14 is good to tie for the lead in the conference in doubles.

Kasey Hamilton threw a complete game on Sunday against North Texas and recorded eight strikeouts–a new season high.

Since coming back from injury, Sara Roszak has three home runs on five hits, two of which have put Kansas in the lead and secured a win.

Earlier this week, Kansas had nine student-athletes named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team.

Oklahoma is currently ranked No. 1 overall and in the Big 12. The Sooners have a 42-1 record overall and 11-1 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo leads the conference in a number of hitting categories and currently ranks number two in the country with a .486 batting average. In the circle, Hope Trautwein leads the conference as well as the country with a 0.10 ERA.

The Sooners had four players named Player of the Year Top 25 finalists. They are redshirt senior Alo, freshman Jordy Bahl, sophomore Jayda Coleman and senior Grace Lyons.

All games this weekend are sold out and only those with a ticket or on a guest list will be allowed into Arrocha Ballpark. All games will be broadcast ESPN+.