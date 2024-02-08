👟 Jayhawks Travel to Arkansas for Tyson Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team will be heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational on February 9-10 hosted by the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On Monday, the USTFCCCA announced that the Kansas men’s pole vault group is leading the NCAA Division I event rankings for the second-consecutive week, while the women’s pole vault squad moved up from last week’s No. 10 to No. 9 after a strong showing in Nebraska. Gabby Hoke (4.22m) and Mason Meinershagen (4.32m) each posted significant PR’s at the Husker Invitational to propel the women even further forward.

Hoke, Meinershagen and Kade Joslin will all be suiting up this weekend to take another crack at the pole vault before Big 12’s (Feb. 22-24 in Lubbock, Texas). Meanwhile, the men’s side will feature Ashton Barkdull (No. 10), Clayton Simms (No. 16), Anthony Meacham (No. 23), Andrew Saloga, Luke Knipe, Jake Freidel and Brady Koolen in competition this weekend.

Other top-ranked Jayhawks slated to compete this weekend include Devin Loudermilk, who’s the highest-ranked Kansas athlete right now coming in at No. 8 in the men’s high jump. Michael Joseph (No. 21, 400m) and Oleg Klykov (No. 19, weight throw) will also be representing on the men’s side.

Friday’s events will kick off with the open men’s pole vault at 1:45 p.m., while the running events will get underway at 2:30 p.m. with the 60m prelims. Saturday will feature an earlier start, with the women’s pole vault starting at 10:30 a.m. and the women’s 800m at 12:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found here.