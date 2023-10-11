⚽️ Jayhawks Travel to Iowa State Thursday



AMES, Iowa – Kansas plays its final regular-season road game at Iowa State on Thursday at ISU Sports Complex. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas (3-6-6, 0-5-2) dropped its most recent match on Sunday against Houston at Rock Chalk Park. Despite the loss, sophomore Lexi Watts recorded three shots and has now had at least one shot in 18 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Super-senior Melania Pasar continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Big 12. Pasar is tied for second in the Big 12 in total saves (61), third in save percentage (.803) and is fifth in the league in goals against average (1.02). She has at least five saves in seven matches this season. As a team, KU has the third-highest save percentage in the conference (.819).

Offensively, redshirt junior Hallie Klanke leads the team in goals (4), assists (5) and points (13) this season. Watts is tied for second on the team with two goals and three assists.

Kansas leads the all-time series with a record of 21-6-3 against Iowa State, including an 8-5-2 mark in Ames. Last year, the Jayhawks beat the Cyclones 2-0 in the regular season finale to qualify for the Big 12 Championship. Lexi Watts scored both goals in the victory.

Iowa State (4-10-1, 1-6-0) is coming off a week on the road where the Cyclones dropped matches to Baylor and Texas. Iowa State started the season with back-to-back wins against Arizona and Northern Colorado. Mira Emma and Salomé Prat lead the team with five goals apiece. Avery Gillahan has started all 15 matches as goalkeeper for Iowa State this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Tom Kroeschell (play-by-play) and Lindsey Long (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its last two regular-season games at Rock Chalk Park, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 15 against West Virginia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.