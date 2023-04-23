🥎 Jayhawks Walk It Off Against Texas Tech in 1-0 Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman Lizzy Ludwig pitched her first-career complete game shutout and the Jayhawks walked it off in the seventh to secure the 1-0 victory over Texas Tech Sunday at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 21-21 (3-8 Big 12), while Texas Tech fell to 30-18 (4-10 Big 12).

“We’ve been talking about our mental toughness the last couple of days,” Kansas Head Coach Jennifer McFalls said. “We got that big time from Lizzy Ludwig today in the circle. Loved her compete factor. She kept us in the game. We haven’t been scoring a lot of runs, so I was proud that we had a chance to grind it out and find a way to win at the end. Tomorrow, it is important that we come out with the same mentality, finding a way to win, whatever it takes.”

In a scoreless game heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson took charge with a lead-off triple to right to get the Jayhawks rolling. Senior right fielder Peyton Renzi stepped up to the plate on a full-count and hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to left field to bring the game-winning run home. It was Kansas’ fourth walk-off victory of the season.

Ludwig got her second start of the season in the circle, going the distance. In seven innings, Ludwig allowed five hits. She recorded a career-high–tying five strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Ludwig improved to 3-6.

With Ludwig and her teammates keeping Texas Tech at bay, the Jayhawks threatened to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior catcher Lyric Moore doubled to left-center to open the inning, followed by an errant throw from shortstop to grant Anderson the base. Freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff reached due to fielder’s choice, loading the bases. The Jayhawks were unable to capitalize, leaving three runners stranded.

Freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh recorded a single and a double, going 2-3 from the dish, increasing her hitting streak to four games.

UP NEXT:

The Jayhawks have a chance to win the series Monday, April 24, at 1 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to watch the game via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

NOTES: