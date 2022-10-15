⚾️ Kansas Baseball Scrimmages Nebraska in Fall Exhibition

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Six days after beginning fall practice, the Kansas baseball team took the field for the first time under new head coach Dan Fitzgerald. On Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark, KU played a 14-inning exhibition game against Nebraska in front of an estimated crowd of 500 people.

TOP HITTERS

• Sophomore infielder/outfielder Luke Leto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

• Freshman catcher/infielder Kodey Shojinaga finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

• Senior catcher Cole Elvis collected two hits, including a double and RBI.

• Redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks had a pair of hits.

NOTES

• Kansas had its leadoff hitter on base in eight of the 14 innings.

• Kansas threw 14 pitchers in the exhibition contest. Nine of those 14 pitchers did not allow a run.

• Leto hit a two-run homer off the batter’s eye in center field.

• Outfielders Sam Hunt, Chase Jans and Mike Koszewski each had two walks.

• Pitchers Kolby Dougan, Stone Evers and Stone Hewlett all recorded two strikeouts.

QUOTABLE

“It was a great first game and there were a lot of positives. We have a long way to go in a lot of areas, but nothing reveals where your team is at like playing someone with a different name on their jersey. It’s exactly what we needed. There were some guys that performed really well situationally. We had the leadoff guy on in eight of the 14 innings, we played outstanding defense until the end and our pitchers were in the zone. A lot of positives and a long way to go.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its second and final fall exhibition game next Saturday (Oct. 22) against Dallas Baptist in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 2 p.m. CT. The neutral site extended inning exhibition contest will be played at Oneok Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers.