⚾️ Kansas Battles Missouri at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri Wed. 6 p.m. CT RHP Karter Muck (0-1, 13.50 ERA) RHP Logan Lunceford (2-0, 2.38 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – The longtime rivalry between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers is set to continue on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals. Fans looking to attend the game can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Kansas and Missouri have met at Kauffman Stadium four times in program history from 2008-11. Kansas went 4-0 in those meetings. The Jayhawks have won two of the last three games in the overall series as well.

Through the first 18 games of the season, Kansas has posted a .981 fielding percentage. That ranks as the 17th-highest fielding percentage in the nation and first in the Big 12. KU has committed only 12 errors in those 18 contests.

Kansas took the series finale against The Citadel on Sunday after a 14-hit performance that led to 12 runs and a final score of 12-8. Junior and Cowley Community College transfer Janson Reeder hit his fourth home run of the season in the game and finished the day 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. With a walk in the ninth inning, redshirt sophomore and Wabash Valley College transfer Mike Koszewski has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games.

Sophomore Chase Jans also had three hits in that game and is currently riding a 14-game hitting streak. The 14-game streak by the sophomore is the longest of his career and the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He leads the team offensively with a .333 batting average this season. Jans has started in 16 games and has 20 hits, which includes four doubles, one triple and two home runs, to go along with 13 RBIs.

Freshman Karter Muck will get the ball for Kansas on Wednesday evening in Kansas City. Muck is making his first career start after having two appearances out of the bullpen earlier this season.

Missouri (16-3) has had a strong start to its season, which includes a three-game series sweep last weekend of No. 2 Tennessee in the first weekend of SEC play. The Tigers are ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. As a team, Missouri is hitting .303 and has posted a 3.46 ERA on the mound. Austin Trevor has led the Tigers at the plate with a .381 batting average, including six doubles, one triple, three home runs and 18 RBIs. Missouri leads the all-time series 201-137-2 against Kansas.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Steven Davis (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app, with Brian Hanni and Gus Baylow calling the action.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas (8-10) will begin conference play this weekend in Fort Worth against TCU. First pitch of the three-game series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Lupton Stadium.