⚾ Kansas, Baylor Set for Weekend Series at Hoglund

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (20-13, 2-7 Big 12) are set to host Big 12 foe Baylor (22-11, 3-6 Big 12) April 16-18 at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks last played a two-game midweek series against Air Force, beating the Falcons in both contests and reaching the 20-win mark on the season. The Bears traveled to Sam Houston Tuesday and earned the victory.

In the victories over Air Force, Kansas tallied 20 runs in the two games, including 13 runs in Tuesday’s contest. The Jayhawks received home runs from Tavian Josenberger, Conner VanCleave and Jack Wagner. The trio hit their first home runs of the season with Wagner’s sending the Jayhawks off victorious in the eighth inning. Wagner and Josenberger’s homers were their first career as a Jayhawk. Sam Brady earned his first start Tuesday and was relieved by Ryan Vanderhei before Nathan Barry pitched the final 3.0 innings of relief for the victory.

In the Wednesday matchup, Kansas again jumped out early on Air Force, scoring all seven of its runs in the first two innings. Skyler Messinger and Tom Lichty both logged multi-RBI games, while James Cosentino hit a solo home run for his third home run of the season. Everhett Hazelwood earned the start and pitched through three before Steve Washilewski relieved him. Washilewski pitched the next three innings to earn his third victory of the season.

Josenberger continues to be a menace at the plate and holds the team lead with a .359 batting average. He tallied four hits in the two games against Air Force along with three RBI in the first game. He also holds the team lead with 42 hits and four triples.

The Kansas weekend rotation will feature Ryan Cyr, Cole Larsen and Eli Davis.