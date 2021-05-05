⚾ Kansas Beats Missouri State, 3-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks concluded their final home midweek game with a 3-1 victory over Missouri State Wednesday night at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks (25-21, 4-11 Big 12) received a quality start from Steve Washilewski, and timely hits to take an early lead they would never relinquish. Washilewski pitched four innings allowing only one run, while striking out three.

After Missouri State (15-16, 5-7 Valley) scored a run in the second, Kansas responded to tie it at one.

Jack Wagner opened the inning with a double and was brought home on another double by Dylan Ditzenberger.

Washilewski held Missouri State scoreless in the third, recording a strikeout to end the inning.

Maui Ahuna hit a one-out single to center and stole second in the next at bat. Skyler Messinger stepped up to the plate and hit a ground rule double, scoring Ahuna to help Kansas take a 2-1 lead after three.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth before Kansas tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth.

Ahuna reached after being hit by a pitch and stole second for the second time against the Bears. A wild pitch allowed him to reach third and two at bats later he scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Wagner.

Both sides were scoreless through the remainder of the game. Ryan Cyr appeared in the seventh with two runners on and held Missouri State scoreless. He pitched the eighth before giving way to Jonah Ulane for the ninth. Cyr earned the victory, while Ulane earned his eighth save of the year.

Ahuna, Messinger and Ditzenberger all collected two hits apiece. Messinger recorded two doubles and a RBI.

Tavian Josenberger put the ball in play during all five of his at-bats but couldn’t get the ball to drop, ending his hitting streak at 24 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Oklahoma State May 7-9 at Hoglund Ballpark to resume Big 12 play.