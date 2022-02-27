⚾️ Kansas Drops Rubber Match to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas baseball team fell on Sunday afternoon at Maestri Field to New Orleans by a score of 5-2. Redshirt freshman Cooper McMurray hit his first career home run in the defeat.

Kansas had an opportunity in the first inning to take the early lead but stranded a pair of runners on base. New Orleans then responded by scoring a run in both the first and second innings.

Already leading 2-0, the Privateers added three more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 5-0. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Sam Brady started on Sunday and suffered the loss after going three and a third innings, allowing five runs on four hits, while walking four and striking out three.

The Jayhawks tried to rally, but they were only able to score two runs. In the sixth inning, sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a fly out. Redshirt senior Tom Lichty came up next and drove in Ahuna on an RBI groundout.

Then in the seventh, McMurray stepped up to the plate and hammered a solo home run to right field to cut the deficit to 5-2. The score stayed there for the remainder of the contest.

Freshman Steven Andrews and sophomore Kolby Dougan each had scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. Dougan tossed three scoreless innings and struck out six.

Kansas (3-3) hosts its home opener at Hoglund Ballpark this Wednesday, March 2 at 3 p.m. CT. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. The game will also be available on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.