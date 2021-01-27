🏀 Jayhawks Drop Tight Game to Host Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. – The Kansas women’s basketball team dropped a close matchup with Oklahoma on Wednesday night, falling to the Sooners by three, 84-81.

Tina Stephens, who had a career-high 22 points last time out against Kansas State, led Kansas on Wednesday again with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ioanna Chatzileonti chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-6 on the season and 2-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma improved to 5-7 and 2-5 in conference play.

The Sooners took their largest lead of the game with 1:48 to play in the first half when they led 49-30. But the Jayhawks fought back, just as they did Saturday against Kansas State when they trailed by 14 in the first half.

Kansas ended the half on an 8-0 run to cut it to 49-38 at the break. Stephens scored four of the eight points during the run, including a jumper with three seconds remaining in the frame.

Chatzileonti then hit a layup 11 seconds into the second half to make it a 10-0 run over two halves and a nine-point game. But Oklahoma hit back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch its lead right back to 15 points less than two minutes into the half.

Again, the Jayhawks battled back. Chatzileonti hit a layup with 1:12 left in the third to make it a seven-point game at 61-54. The Sooners extended their lead, and led by 10 going into the final quarter.

The Jayhawks again fell behind by 15 when Oklahoma built an 81-66 lead with 4:49 remaining. Over the next four minutes, Kansas went on a frantic 15-3 run and got within three in the final seconds, but could not complete the full comeback and fell to the Sooners by three.

Kansas shot 47 percent for the game and outrebounded Oklahoma by 10, 37-27. Brooklyn Mitchell scored 13 points in the setback on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Aniya Thomas also added 10 points and four rebounds.

The Jayhawks play next on Saturday at home against Oklahoma State. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m., and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.