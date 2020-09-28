🏌️‍♀️ Kansas Finishes 6th at Schooner Fall Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawk women’s golf team wrapped up the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club Monday evening with a sixth-place finish in the 54-hole tournament.

Junior Sera Tadokoro paced Kansas with a 15th-place finish (+7), while sophomore Abby Glynn carded a team-best third-round score of 1-over-par to finish 29th.

Sophomore Lauren Heinlein scored a three-round total of 9-over-par and concluded the tournament as the Jayhawks’ second-top finisher in a tie for 21st.

Rookies Joy Mannix and Ellie Roth concluded their first collegiate event in 29th and 40th place, respectively.

The team heads back out on the course Saturday, Oct. 10 in Austin, Texas, for the Betsy Rawls Invitational. The two-day tournament is hosted at the University of Texas Golf Club and Academy.