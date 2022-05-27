👟 Kansas Men Compete on Day 3 of NCAA West Prelims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas track and field men’s team competed on day three of the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, which finished off the competition for the Jayhawk men’s team.

Kansas will send three individuals on the men’s team to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships, including Zach Bradford (pole vault), Clayton Simms (pole vault) and Alexander Jung (decathlon). The NCAA Outdoor Championships are set take take place on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

On Friday, the Jayhawks kicked off the afternoon in the men’s discus throw, where junior Patrick Larrison recorded a throw of 52.73m (173-0 ft.) to place him 25th overall. Kansas senior George Evans placed 38th in the same competition, throwing 50.07m (164-3 ft.).

After qualifying for the 400-meter quarterfinals on Wednesday, sophomore Michael Joseph returned on Friday for a shot at a spot at the NCAA Championships. Joseph ran to a 23rd place finish in 46.49, falling short of a ticket to Eugene.

Kansas was also represented by a pair of freshmen in field events on Friday, in which Devin Loudermilk placed 34th in the men’s high jump in his first NCAA Preliminary meet by jumping 2.05m (6-8.75 ft.). Fellow Jayhawk freshman Jaden Patterson recorded a jump of 14.92m (48-11.5 ft.) on his final attempt in the men’s triple jump, which placed him 37th.

The Kansas women will have another shot at the 2022 NCAA Championships on Saturday, when they finish off the NCAA West Preliminary. The meet will begin at 1 p.m. CT, with the start of the women’s discus throw.