⛳️ Kansas Opens 2023-24 Season at Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team heads to UNM Championship Course to open its 2023-24 season Sept. 11-12 at the Branch Law Firm/UNM Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The tournament will consist of a talented 16-team field hosted by New Mexico, in addition to Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Denver, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, New Mexico, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Diego State, SMU, Texas State, UNLV and Texas (individuals only).

“We’re so excited to start at UNM again this year,” said Kansas Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle who enters her third season at KU. “We’ve been working hard on our scoring clubs, our wedges and putting and feel we’re ready to compete. After four rounds of qualifying on some great Kansas courses, we are in competitive scoring mode and had some great competition with this team for the six to earn their spot.”

Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel with a lineup of juniors Jordan Rothman, Lily Hirst and Lauren Clark, sophomore Katie Ruge, and freshman Lyla Louderbaugh. Junior Johanna Ebner will compete as an individual for Kansas.

“This team has depth and is extremely competitive,” Kuhle said.

Rothman, native of Cape Town, South Africa, comes off a stellar sophomore campaign in 2022-23 for the Jayhawks. Rothman recorded a career-low round of 67 (Westbrook Invitational) and posted six rounds under par, finishing the year with a stroke average of 73.80, Rothman excelled in the classroom as well, earning WGCA All-America Scholar and Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors.

From Huddersfield, United Kingdom, Hirst joins Kansas as a junior after transferring from Incarnate Word. For the Cardinals, Hirst compiled six top-10 finishes and placed third in the Southland Conference tournament in 2022-23. Last season, Hirst was named to the All-Southland Conference Second Team and All-Academic Second Team.

Clark enters her junior year with Kansas after an impressive sophomore season. The Orlando, Florida native posted four rounds under par with her season-low round of 67 at the UCF Challenge. Selected to the WGCA All-America Scholar Team, Clark carried a spring stroke average of 72.80, six strokes better than her fall average (78.70).

From Omaha, Nebraska, Ruge enters her sophomore year with Kansas and will compete in just her third tournament at the collegiate level. Ruge’s recent feat came at the 2023 Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship, where she finished tied for third this past summer.

Louderbaugh, a true freshman from Buffalo, Missouri, will make her collegiate debut at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational. Louderbaugh carries a long list of accolades from high school highlighted by her four-straight selections to the All-State team. Recently, Louderbaugh won the Payne Stewart AJGA Junior Championship tournament at four-over par.

Ebner, native of Villach, Austria, enters her junior year with the Jayhawks. Ebner posted five rounds under par last year, highlighted by her season-low round of 67 at “Mo” Morial Invitational. Ebner was named to the 2022-23 WGCA All-American Scholar Team, along with being selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

“We feel this team is capable of making a lot of birdies and having opportunities because of their length and confidence with their short game and putting. We’re excited to get started.”

Live scoring for the event can be found on Golfstat, and fans can also follow along with the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter account.