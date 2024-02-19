⚾ Kansas Plays Texas A&M Corpus Christi Tuesday Night

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas A&M Corpus Christi Tue. 6 p.m. CT TBD TBD



CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Kansas Baseball will continue its season-opening seven-game road trip Tuesday night with its fourth-straight game at Whataburger Field when the Jayhawks take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. CT.

Kansas played Illinois-Chicago in a three-game series at Whataburger Field this past weekend, winning 8-2 on Sunday afternoon for its first win of the season. Right-handed pitcher Patrick Steitz, a junior college transfer from Central Arizona, tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win in his first career start and appearance as a Jayhawk. He allowed only one of 21 batters faced to reach second base in a dazzling debut.

The Jayhawks hit three home runs in the win, including two by Olathe native Jake English and one by Ben Hartl, another junior college addition to the program in the offseason. The multi-homer game was the second of English’s career and the second by a Jayhawk this season. Kansas hit six home runs on the weekend, including two grand slams. The six home runs rank second most in the Big 12 after the opening weekend of play.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi (2-2) split its first four games on opening weekend. The Islanders beat Central Michigan twice before dropping two games to Stephen F. Austin and posted a combined .303 batting average in the four games, while recording a 7.94 ERA on the mound.

OUR SHO TIME

Infielder Kodey Shojinaga was named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week on Monday after a strong start to the season. He hit .462/.533/1.077 (6-for-13), with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, four runs scored and a 1.610 OPS in three games against Illinois-Chicago this past weekend.

In the season opener on Friday, he went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Shojinaga’s four hits, two home runs and five RBIs were all the most in a Kansas season opener since at least 2003. He hit the first home run of the season for the Jayhawks in 2023 and now in 2024.

The Big 12 weekly honor was the first of his career and he is the 19th player in Kansas history to win the honor. The hot start is a continuation from Shojinaga’s freshman campaign, where he hit .378 over 53 games, while driving in 32 and posting six home runs. His .378 average last year set a school freshman record, and he was even better in Big 12 Conference play with a .418 average.

HARTL HITTING

Hartl hit three-run homers on Saturday and Sunday against Illinois-Chicago in his first series as a Jayhawk. The transfer from Heartland Community College recorded a 1.429 slugging percentage in the first three games. His six RBIs and six walks both lead the team and his two home runs are tied for the most on the team.

Hartl was an ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. II All-American in 2022 and a second-team selection in 2023 after posting a career average of .428 at Heartland.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Kansas Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his program have received praise on the national level following the head coach’s first season at the helm. Below are comments from leading college baseball outlets D1Baseball and Baseball America.

“What Fitz and his coaching staff are building in Lawrence is mighty impressive. Fitz earned a strong reputation as an elite recruiter before his time at KU, and he has only continued that process while at KU. Jon Coyne also does an excellent job of evaluating and hitting the JUCO ranks hard. With the team the Jayhawks should have in 2024, the future is obviously very bright for that program.” – Kendall Rogers, D1Baseball

“I’m excited about this season of Kansas baseball. Coming off a solid first season under Dan Fitzgerald, the Jayhawks look like a team on the rise in a very competitive Big 12. With co-Big 12 freshman of the year Kodey Shojinaga and Chase Jans returning in the lineup and a bevy of talented newcomers joining the mix, this team is more than ready to take another step forward in 2024.” – Teddy Cahill, Baseball America

PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12

The Kansas duo of Shojinaga and senior Janson Reeder were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team on Jan. 24.

Shojinaga, a freshman All-American and the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2023, returns for his second season after setting a Kansas freshman record with a .378 batting average. He also posted a .418 batting average and recorded 41 hits in conference games, which were both a league best.

Reeder earned the preseason honor following a selection to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team as a designated hitter a season ago. He led the team in slugging percentage (.558) and hit by pitches (10) and was tied for the most doubles (16) and triples (2) on the team.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi have met on four occasions all-time, with those all coming in 2000. The teams played two games in Corpus Christi and two games in Lawrence in 2000. Kansas has a 3-1 edge in the series, including a 2-0 mark in Corpus Christi. The Jayhawks outscored the Islanders by a combined score of 44-15 in the four games.

UP NEXT

Kansas will make the drive north to Round Rock, Texas, to play in the Karbach Round Rock Classic from Feb. 23-25 against Texas State, Washington State and Kentucky.