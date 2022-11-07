🏈 Kansas Seeks 7th Win in Road Trip to Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst) and Tori Petry (Sideline) on the call.

Kansas earned bowl eligibility with its 37-16 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma State on Nov. 5, in which Kansas racked up 554 yards of total offense, including 351 yards on the ground on 46 carries. Kansas’ defense forced four Oklahoma State turnovers and held Oklahoma State to 111 yards rushing on 35 attempts.

The win over No. 18 Oklahoma State marked Kansas’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2010 (Georgia Tech), snapping a 44-game losing streak to AP ranked opponents.

Sophomore Devin Neal became the first Jayhawk in school history to account for 200+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards, as he totaled 334 yards of total offense (224 rushing, 110 receiving). Neal’s 334 combined yards are the most since Tony Sands in 1991 (398, vs. Missouri). Quarterback Jason Bean threw for 203 yards, completing 18 of 23 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win.

Kansas currently ranks in the top-10 nationally in several statistical categories, including averaging 7.24 yards per play, which ranks fourth in the country behind Ohio State, TCU and UCLA. The Jayhawks also rank fifth in team passing efficiency (174.31), eighth in third down conversions (52.4%) and third in fewest sacks allowed (5).

Texas Tech enters the matchup after dropping its last two games to Baylor (17-45) and on the road at No. 7 TCU (24-34). The Red Raiders are 4-1 at home this season with wins over Murray State (63-10), Houston (33-30, 2OT), Texas (37-34, OT) and West Virginia (48-10).

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Red Raiders will be the 24th meeting between the two teams, with Texas Tech leading the series at 21-2, including a 10-1 mark in Lubbock, Texas.

Following Kansas’s road test at Texas Tech, the Jayhawks will return home for Senior Day on Nov. 19 to host the Texas Longhorns, prior to the season finale at Kansas State on Nov. 26. Fans looking to attend Kansas’ game against Texas can purchase single game tickets here.