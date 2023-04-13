👟 Kansas Set to Compete in 100th Kansas Relays This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will be competing in the 100th Kansas Relays April 13-15 at Rock Chalk Park.

The meet will not be live streamed, but fans can follow along with the live scoring link provided below.

Kansas Relays

Schedule | Live Results | Press Conference

The Jayhawks are coming off an incredibly strong showing at the LSU Lloyd Wills Invitational last weekend.

Chandler Gibbens kept his momentum rolling for a second week in a row, this time running the 1500m and setting a new meet record in the event. He recorded a 3:48.02, which earned him the victory as well as a new personal best time.

In the pole vault, Clayton Simms led the way with a 5.46 clearance, which set the new meet record in the event, while Andrew Saloga (5.36m), Ashton Barkdull (5.36m), Jake Freidel (5.21m) and Anthony Meacham (5.21m) all filed in right behind him. On the women’s pole vault side, Gabby Hoke reached a new career milestone when she cleared 4.13m (13-06 ft.) to claim the women’s pole vault victory. Samantha van Hoecke jumped her season best with a second-place mark of 3.98m, while Kade Joslin hit a new PR with her fourth-place jump of 3.83m.

The throws squad also had quite the representation in both the victory and PR categories, starting off with Oleg Klykov hitting a new PR in the hammer throw with his 66.13m mark, claiming second place overall in the event. Dimitrios Pavlidis won the men’s discus throw with his 57.35m mark, while Patrick Larrison was right on his heels with a 55.14m throw to hit his season best. Sofia Sluchaninova won the discus by hitting a new personal best of 45.76, while Tori Thomas claimed second place in both discus and shotput, with her shotput mark of 15.97m setting a new personal best as well.

Devin Loudermilk and Rylee Anderson both took the top slots in the high jump, with Loudermilk winning the men’s side at 2.13m and Anderson winning the women’s with a new outdoor PR of 1.86m. Anderson’s performance won her a Big 12 Athlete of the Week title for the third time in her career, as announced by the conference today.

Michael Joseph won the 400m dash with his 46.24, and he was also a part of the men’s 4×4 that took the victory later on in the day. Joseph ran anchor on a team of Ethan Fogle, Grant Lockwood and Jameir Colbert, and together, they would post a time of 3:08.38 to win it all. Colbert unlocked a new personal best earlier in the day as well, taking second place in the 400m hurdles with his 52.92 in the event.

The Jayhawks will be looking to build off these and other great performances so far this season for throughout the Kansas Relays.

The action will take place today-Saturday, with Thursday’s events being strictly collegiate while Friday and Saturday with feature both high school and college competition.

There will also be various recognitions and special events to celebrate alums and other key Kansas Relays personnel throughout the weekend.