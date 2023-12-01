🏊‍♀️ Kansas Set to Host Rockhurst for Saturday Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Swimming and Diving is set to host Rockhurst in a non-conference meet at Robinson Natatorium on Saturday, December 2nd at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Kansas comes into the meet following a fifth-place finish at the Mizzou Invite on Nov. 15-17. The Jayhawks totaled 447.5 points and beat out San Jose State and Lindenwood among others while in Columbia.

While at the Mizzou Invite, the Jayhawks were led by first-place finishes from junior Lezli Sisung in the 100-yard backstroke and freshman Shiyun Lai in three-meter diving.

Rockhurst is in the midst of their first season swimming at the Division I level, and this season has been highlighted by a first-place finish at the Quincy Tri-Meet and a win over Midland University.

Kansas carries an undefeated record at Robinson Natatorium, including wins over Lindenwood, South Dakota, Illinois, while also adding a first-place finish in the Sunflower Showdown.

Saturday’s meet is set for a 1 p.m. CT start time at Robinson Natatorium and fans can follow @KUSwimDive on X (Twitter) for live updates throughout the meet.

ORDER OF EVENTS

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle (diving will start concurrently)

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

15’ Break

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

10’ Break

400 IM

200 IM (Exh.)

200 Freestyle Relay