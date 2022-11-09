🥎 Kansas Softball Adds Four on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball head coach Jennifer McFalls announced the addition of four signees Wednesday, November 9th. Abby Carsley (McMinnville, Ore.), September “Gigi” Flanagan (Morrison, Okla.), Anna Soles (League City, Texas) and Kadence Stafford (Bentonville, Ark.) signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Kansas softball program for the 2024 season.

“I am extremely excited about our 2023 class,” said Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “This is a very talented group that will continue to elevate the Jayhawk softball program to compete at a very high level. They are not only great students of the game, but their character, work ethic and passion to get better will fit perfectly in our softball culture.”

The four newest Jayhawks represent four different states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Flanagan and Stafford both come to KU as middle infielders, while Carsley joins as a catcher and Soles joins as a left-handed pitcher.

Below is more information on the newest Jayhawks:

Abigail “Abby” Carsley (C/UT) – From McMinnville, Oregon, Carsley comes to Kansas with an impressive high school career. As a catcher, she earned First Team All-League honors in both 2021 and 2022, while also earning First Team All-State honors in 2021 and an All-State Honorable Mention selection in 2022. During the 2022 season, she batted .466 and hit 11 home runs, with a slugging percentage of 1.111. She helped propel her team to the 6A Pacific Conference Championships in both 2021 and 2022, while also earning and All-American invite and winning the Fastpitch Cares MVP. Carsley competed for the Vandals Organization club ball team.

September “Gigi” Flanagan (MIF) – From Morrison, Oklahoma, Flanagan is poised to have a successful career at KU. Her career numbers include a .491 batting average, 191 hits, 28 home runs and 155 RBI’s. After the 2022 season, Flanagan was named the Offensive Player of the Year in District 2A-2, and earned 2A All-State honors. She is a two-time state champion, winning in 2019 and 2022. Flanagan is also the first female athlete in Morrison high school history to sign with a Division 1 program, also owning multiple school records. She also won a defensive award, earning the 2A-2 District Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. Flanagan competed for the Iowa Premier Gold club ball team, with Stafford. Extra Innings Softball ranks her 57th in their annual Extra Elite 100 rankings, which recognizes seniors in high school.

Kadence Stafford (MIF) – From Bentonville, Arkansas, Stafford joins the KU as a proven winner. She helped lead her team to back-to-back state championships, in 2021 and 2022, as well as back-to-back conference championships. As a shortstop, Stafford was named the 6A Newcomer of the Year in 2021. She also earned All-Conference honors in both 2021 and 2022. Stafford was recognized by Extra Inning Softball as one of the best 60 players in the country in the 2023 class. Stafford competed for the Iowa Premier Gold club ball team, with Flanagan. She was also ranked in the Extra Innings Softball rankings, coming in at 97th in their annual Extra Elite 100 rankings.

Anna Soles (LHP) – From League City, Texas, Soles is ready to join the Jayhawk family. Throughout her high school career, she earned a plethora of accolades. In 2022 alone, she earned First Team All-District, First Team All-Galveston County, 6A All-State and helped lead her club team to a second-place finish at the Alliance National Championship in the Tier 1 Division. In 2021, Soles earned First Team All-District honors, First Team All-Galveston County honors and won the Colorado Sparkler National Championship with her club team. Soles competed for the Texas Bomber Gold club ball team.