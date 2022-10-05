⚽️ Kansas Takes on Baylor in Waco Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team continues its three-game stretch of conference games on the road with Baylor on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field at 7 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks are trying to earn their first conference win of the season.

Kansas (7-5-1, 0-2-1 Big 12) played its first conference game on the road last Friday at West Virginia. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, giving KU its first point in the conference standings this season.

This week, junior forward Shira Elinav (Offensive Player of the Week) and freshman forward Lexi Watts (Freshman of the Week) each received Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Elinav scored one goal and assisted on one goal at West Virginia. Watts had a career-high two assists in the same match.

Also, in the game at West Virginia, super-senior defender Kaela Hansen became the all-time program leader in minutes played. Hansen passed Addisyn Merrick for the most career minutes played. She has currently played 7,698 minutes in her career over 91 games.

Baylor (2-6-2, 0-2 Big 12) will also be seeking its first win in conference play this season. The Bears dropped their match 1-0 last Friday to Texas. Michelle Lenard is in her first season as head coach of the Bears.

Kansas leads the all-time series 13-12-2 against Baylor. KU has won two of the last three matches, including last year’s 2-1 victory in Lawrence over the No. 23 ranked Bears. Rylan Childers converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute before a Brie Severns goal, assisted by Shira Elinav, in the 12th minute to build a 2-0 lead that the Jayhawks would not relinquish.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Austin to play No. 22 Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.