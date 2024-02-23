⛳ Kansas to Compete in Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 25-26

Tournament: Westbrook Invitational

Course: Westbrook Village Vistas Course

Par/Yards: 72/6,248

When: Feb. 25-26, 2024

Participating Teams: #43 Colorado State, Iowa, #40 KANSAS, #58 Kansas State, #52 Minnesota, #82 Missouri, #67 Nebraska, #87 North Florida, #53 Oklahoma, Rutgers, #72 Sam Houston, #32 South Florida, #86 UNC-Wilmington and #76 Wisconsin

Live Stats: Golfstat

PEORIA, Ariz. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads into its third tournament of the 2024 spring season at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 25-26, at the Westbrook Village Vistas Course in Peoria, Arizona.

The 14-team tournament will consist of 36 holes on Sunday, Feb. 25 and the final 18 on Monday, Feb. 26. Each day will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Kansas is coming off a second-place finish at the UCF Challenge, which is the best team placement under third-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle. The Jayhawks tied the program’s second-lowest 18-hole team score (279 – Westbrook Invitational, 2023) with a nine-under 279 in the final round. At the event, Kansas was led by a third-place finish from junior Lily Hirst and an eighth-place tie from junior captain Jordan Rothman.

“We’ve had a great two weeks of practice with the help of the beautiful weather in Lawrence,” said Kuhle ahead of the tournament. “We’ve spent a lot of time on competitions and grooving the technique with short putting, short game, long iron play for par 3s that we’ll see at Westbrook, and most importantly our scoring clubs with wedges.”

Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of senior Hanna Hawks, juniors Hirst, Rothman, Lauren Clark, Johanna Ebner and freshman Lyla Louderbaugh.

Last season at the Westbrook Invitational, the team broke the previous program record for lowest 18-hole score, shooting a 9-under 279 in the final round. Led by a third-place finish by Rothman (-8), Kansas finished fourth at the event in 2023, posting a score of -5.

“I couldn’t be more excited to come back to Westbrook where we’ve broken the 54-hole scoring record the last two years,” Kuhle added.

Rothman leads the Jayhawks in scoring average at 70.81, highlighted by a top-20, two top-10’s and a first-place finish so far this season.

Hirst, a junior transfer from Incarnate Word, is coming off a third-place finish at the UCF Challenge after firing off a 9-under 207 for her best finish as a Jayhawk. Hirst carries a 71.75 stroke average during the season.

Louderbaugh, averaging 72.69 strokes per round, has three top-20 finishes in her freshman season. Louderbaugh is coming off a T50 (+5) finish at the UCF Challenge.

Clark has added a top-20 and two top-10 placings for Kansas in her junior year. Averaging 72.75 strokes per round, Clark has six rounds under par on the season.

Hawks has three rounds under par this year with a 73.29 scoring average. Hawks’ best finish of the season came at the spring opener at the Match in the Desert, tying for 17th at -1.

Ebner looks to produce in Kuhle’s lineup, averaging 74.38 strokes and has come up just short on a pair of top-20 finishes.

“Lily, Jordan and Hanna have been playing solid golf for us as of late this spring and I feel Lauren Clark, Johanna and Lyla are on the brink of a low round as well,” said Kuhle.

Fans can follow the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational with live scoring provided by Golfstat, as well as live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.