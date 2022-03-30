🥎 Kansas to Face Missouri in the Border Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will host Missouri in the Border Showdown at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 30. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ as well as on the Jayhawk Sports Network Radio.

Last year in the Border Showdown, the Jayhawks defeated the Tigers 4-3 in Columbia, Mo. Missouri leads the series overall 69-41.

Both teams are coming off of getting swept this past weekend. The Jayhawks went 0-3 against the Longhorns and Missouri fell 0-3 to Ole Miss.

Kansas is currently led by Lyric Moore with a .405 batting average. Moore also has 30 hits which is the second most on the team and 17 runs to her credit. She also has the team’s second-highest 10 doubles.

Junior Ashlyn Anderson is the only Jayhawk to have played and started in all 28 of their games thus far. She primarily plays third base, but has made a handful of starts in the shortstop position as well. She is currently batting .371 with 33 hits through 89 at-bats. Her average is the second highest on the team and she leads the team with 33 hits. Anderson holds a number of leads in the Big 12 conference as well. She has the 6th highest slugging percentage (.787), the 9th most hits (33), 7th most RBI (26), the most doubles (11), and tied for the 7th most home runs (8).

Anderson is currently on a nine game hitting streak. She was the only Jayhawk to record a hit against Texas on Saturday, March 26 as she hit her eighth home run of the year.

Missouri is currently ranked No. 24/25 and has a 19-12 overall record and a 0-5 SEC record. Kendyll Bailey went 5-for-9 against Ole Miss with two home runs and three RBI. She has already matched her single season high of seven home runs. Bailey has reached base safely in each of the last seven games.

Cassidy Chaumont leads the team with a .441 average. This is also the 12th best batting average in the SEC.

Laurin Krings and Jordan Weber together have started all but one game in the circle for Missouri. Krings has a 2.76 ERA and 9-5 record. Weber is close behind with a 2.90 ERA and 6-3 record.