🏀 Kansas to Host SEMO on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After closing out the month of November 6-0, Kansas Women’s Basketball opens play in December against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Brian Hanni and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 74-42 victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday night. The win marked the largest margin of victory for Kansas over the Aggies and snapped an 11-game losing streak against the former Big 12 Conference foes.

Kansas is now 6-0 for the fourth time under the direction of head coach Brandon Schneider and the first time since 2019-20, when the Jayhawks started 11-0. KU is one of 21 remaining unbeaten programs in Division I Women’s Basketball and the lone team from the Big 12 Conference with an unblemished record.

Holly Kersgieter scored a season-high 23 points in the Jayhawks win over Texas A&M and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. She is second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 14.2 points per game. Taiyanna Jackson continues to be a dominant post presence for the Jayhawks and she recorded her fourth double-double in six games with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Texas A&M. Jackson leads the Big 12 in rebounding (10.2 per game) and field goal percentage (67.9%), while ranking second in blocked shots (14) and fifth in scoring (16.0).

SEMO comes to Lawrence with a record of 3-4 following a 63-60 victory over Rust College on Thursday night. The Redhawks are 0-2 against Power 5 competition this season, falling 83-57 at Ole Miss on Nov. 10, and 62-50 at Missouri on Nov. 13.

Sunday’s matchup will be the third all-time meeting between Kansas and Southeast Missouri State, with the Jayhawks holding a 2-0 advantage in the series. Both previous meetings occurred in Lawrence, with KU winning 68-58 on Nov. 14, 2012, and 51-50 on Dec. 10, 2017.

Tickets

Single-game and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now. For as low as $80, fans can lock in seats for the year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are on the road next Thursday, Dec. 8 to face Arizona, who is currently ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll. That game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.