👟 Kansas Track and Field Recognized by USTFCCCA for Academic Achievements

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The USTFCCCA announced its All-Academic teams and individual award winners for the 2022-23 season. Kansas’ men’s and women’s teams, as well as 13 men and 11 women were all recognized for their educational achievements.

In order to be recognized as a team, the group’s cumulative team GPA (all semesters combined completed to date) among all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for track and field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

The men’s track and field team posted a 3.24 cumulative team GPA, while the women attained a 3.55 cumulative team GPA.

On the individual side of things, there are both academic and athletic criteria that must be met in order to be recognized for this award. Athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, among a calculation of all collegiate grading periods — including the most recent — certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

Athletically, the individuals must have finished the indoor season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performances achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season). For the outdoor season, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field. Athletes can be eligible based on their indoor season, outdoor season or both.

The Kansas athletes who earned USTFCCCA All-Academic status are as follows:

Ashton Barkdull Kansas Liberal Arts and Sciences Jake Freidel Kansas Sports Management Chandler Gibbens Kansas Political Science/Accounting A J Green Kansas Chemical Engineering Michael Joseph Kansas Sports Management Alexander Jung Kansas Finance Joseph Kieny Kansas Pre-Business Oleg Klykov Kansas Economics Grant Lockwood Kansas Behavioral Neuroscience Dimitrios Pavlidis Kansas Psychology TJ Robinson Kansas Accounting/Finance Clayton Simms Kansas Sports Management Cameron Wilmington Kansas Marketing

Rylee Anderson Kansas Exercise Science Gabrielle Gibson Kansas Business Administration Online Lauren Heck Kansas Business Analytics Gabby Hoke Kansas Exercise Science Avryl Johnson Kansas Design Lona Latema Kansas Liberal Arts and Sciences Aaliyah Moore Kansas Communication Studies Anna Siemens Kansas Business Administration Online Sofia Sluchaninova Kansas Pre-Business Tori Thomas Kansas Business Administration Samantha Van Hoecke Kansas Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology

For more information and a full list of those who qualified for these awards, visit this link.