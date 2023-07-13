👟 Kansas Track and Field Recognized by USTFCCCA for Academic Achievements
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The USTFCCCA announced its All-Academic teams and individual award winners for the 2022-23 season. Kansas’ men’s and women’s teams, as well as 13 men and 11 women were all recognized for their educational achievements.
In order to be recognized as a team, the group’s cumulative team GPA (all semesters combined completed to date) among all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for track and field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.
The men’s track and field team posted a 3.24 cumulative team GPA, while the women attained a 3.55 cumulative team GPA.
On the individual side of things, there are both academic and athletic criteria that must be met in order to be recognized for this award. Athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, among a calculation of all collegiate grading periods — including the most recent — certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.
Athletically, the individuals must have finished the indoor season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performances achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season). For the outdoor season, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field. Athletes can be eligible based on their indoor season, outdoor season or both.
The Kansas athletes who earned USTFCCCA All-Academic status are as follows:
|Ashton Barkdull
|Kansas
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Jake Freidel
|Kansas
|Sports Management
|Chandler Gibbens
|Kansas
|Political Science/Accounting
|A J Green
|Kansas
|Chemical Engineering
|Michael Joseph
|Kansas
|Sports Management
|Alexander Jung
|Kansas
|Finance
|Joseph Kieny
|Kansas
|Pre-Business
|Oleg Klykov
|Kansas
|Economics
|Grant Lockwood
|Kansas
|Behavioral Neuroscience
|Dimitrios Pavlidis
|Kansas
|Psychology
|TJ Robinson
|Kansas
|Accounting/Finance
|Clayton Simms
|Kansas
|Sports Management
|Cameron Wilmington
|Kansas
|Marketing
|Rylee Anderson
|Kansas
|Exercise Science
|Gabrielle Gibson
|Kansas
|Business Administration Online
|Lauren Heck
|Kansas
|Business Analytics
|Gabby Hoke
|Kansas
|Exercise Science
|Avryl Johnson
|Kansas
|Design
|Lona Latema
|Kansas
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Aaliyah Moore
|Kansas
|Communication Studies
|Anna Siemens
|Kansas
|Business Administration Online
|Sofia Sluchaninova
|Kansas
|Pre-Business
|Tori Thomas
|Kansas
|Business Administration
|Samantha Van Hoecke
|Kansas
|Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology
