👟 Kansas Track & Field Set to Host Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to host their first home meet of the 2021 indoor season, as they host the Jayhawk Classic inside Anschutz Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

The meet begins at 10 a.m., on Friday with the start of the combined events, with track and field events beginning at 1 p.m. The meet rolls into Saturday with the continuation of the heptathlon as well as track and field events at 11 a.m.

Due to the threat of COVID-19, fans will not be permitted inside Anschutz Pavilion. Fans are encouraged to tune in on the Kansas Track & Field Facebook page where a live feed of the Jayhawk Classic will be streamed or follow along with live results here.

The Jayhawk Classic marks the second meet of the calendar year for the Jayhawks, after competing at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular. Kansas finished second as a team, scoring 203 points. The Jayhawks were led by senior Honour Finley, who set a new meet record and NCAA lead in the women’s 600-yards (1:20.34) and freshman AJ Green III, who recorded victories in the 800 meters (1:56.15) and mile (4:13.69) in his debut.

Kansas returns two All-Americans from a year ago, including Zach Bradford (pole vault) and Honour Finley (4×400 meter relay). Due to COVID-19, the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships were canceled, though six Jayhawks garnered All-American recognition.

Following this weekend’s Jayhawk Classic, Kansas will travel to the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock, Texas on January 29-30. The Texas Tech Invitational marks the third of seven indoor meets scheduled for the Jayhawks.