🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider, the reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year, announced Wednesday the Jayhawks non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Kansas will play seven non-conference games at Allen Fieldhouse, including an early-season tilt with former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M, while playing four games away from home as part of 11 games prior to league play.