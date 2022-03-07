⚾️ KU Continues its Road Trip to Charleston Southern

Kansas at Charleston Southern When March 8-9 Where Charleston, S.C. // Nielsen Field Live Video Tuesday | Wednesday Radio Jayhawk Sports Network Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas Social Media @KUBaseball | kubaseball | Facebook

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Charleston Southern Tue. 4 p.m. CT LHP Stone Hewlett (0-0, 4.50) RHP Daniel Padysak (0-0, 1.35) Wed. 10 a.m. CT* LHP Sam Brady (0-2, 9.35) TBD

Note: Wednesday’s game time was adjusted due to forecasted inclement weather.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A two-game midweek series between the Kansas Jayhawks and Charleston Southern Buccaneers is set to start on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 4 p.m. CT, while Wednesday will get started at 10 a.m. CT. Originally, Wednesday was also scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, but the time was moved up due to forecasted inclement weather.

Kansas (4-6) will be playing the fourth and fifth games of its eight-game, 11-day road trip. The Jayhawks are 1-2 through the first three games of the stretch.

The one victory came on Sunday against Illinois in a back-and-forth battle that ended with a 10-7 score in advantage of Kansas. With the game tied 7-7 and runners on first and third in the bottom of the eighth, redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw hit a ball to center field that went off the batter’s eye for a go-ahead, three-run homer. The homer sealed the victory for the Jayhawks.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna also played a key role in Sunday’s game by hitting his first career grand slam in the third inning. Ahuna went on to be named to the Cambria College Classic All-Tournament Team after hitting.600/.667/1.100 (6-for-10), with a triple, grand slam and four RBIs.

Through the first 10 games, Ahuna leads the Big 12 in batting average (.474), slugging percentage (.763) and total bases (29), is tied for first in hits (18) and triples (2) and ranks fourth in on-base percentage (.545). Ahuna has also reached base safely in 19 consecutive games.

Both games this week will be live streamed on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will wrap up its road trip in Greenville, S.C. The Jayhawks will play in the First Pitch Invitational against Western Carolina, Cincinnati and Michigan State.