⚾️ KU Hosts Home Opener on Wednesday Against Missouri State

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri State Wed. 3 p.m. CT RHP Steven Andrews (0-0, 7.36) LHP Reece Lang (0-0, 4.50)



LAWRENCE, Kan. — On what is expected to be a beautiful March afternoon, Kansas baseball will play its home opener at Hoglund Ballpark against Missouri State at 3 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Students will receive free admission on Wednesday and all season long by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

The Jayhawks are 21-4 in home openers over the last 25 seasons since joining the Big 12 and 16-3 under Head Coach Ritch Price. Wednesday’s game will be the first of 14 midweek games that the Jayhawks play this season.

Kansas (3-3) played its first six games of the season on the road. Three games in Corpus Christi, Texas, versus Illinois and three games in New Orleans, Louisiana, against the University of New Orleans.

At the plate, shortstop Maui Ahuna has led the way to this point for KU. Ahuna is batting .480 (12-for-25) with a .519 on-base percentage and .720 slugging percentage. He is leading the conference in batting average (.480), hits (12), total bases (18) and is tied for the most doubles (4) in the Big 12.

Making his first career start on Wednesday will be freshman right-handed pitcher Steven Andrews. Andrews has appeared in two games out of the bullpen this season.

Fans attending Wednesday’s contest will have the opportunity to take home the 2022 team poster. For fans unable to attend, the game will be available on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.

UP NEXT

Kansas will go on an 11-day, 8-game road trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, Charleston, South Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina. The Jayhawks will face Michigan State (two games), Minnesota, Illinois, Charleston Southern (two games), Western Carolina and Cincinnati on the trip.