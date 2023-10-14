⚽️ KU Hosts West Virginia on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer wraps up the 2023 season with a pair of home matches, beginning on Sunday against West Virginia. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Kansas (3-7-6, 0-6-2) dropped its match on Thursday evening 1-0 at Iowa State. Despite the loss, Kansas outshot Iowa State 22-12 and had a 10-4 advantage on corner kicks. The 10 corner kicks were a season high for the Jayhawks. Sophomore Lexi Watts led the team with five shots. She has now recorded a shot in each of the last 19 games dating back to last season.

The Jayhawks have posted the third-highest save percentage in the Big 12 (.818). KU is allowing only 1.0 goal per game, which is the fourth fewest in the Big 12.

Super-senior Melania Pasar is second in the Big 12 in save percentage (.802), third in total saves (65) and is fifth in the league in goals against average (1.02).

West Virginia leads the all-time series 8-3-2 against Kansas. The teams played to a 2-2 draw a year ago in Morgantown. KU won the last meeting in Lawrence on Oct. 10, 2021, with a golden goal by Brie Severns in double overtime. There were only seven seconds remaining in the second overtime when Severns scored the game-winning goal.

West Virginia (6-7-3, 4-3-1) is currently riding a three-game winning streak. The Mountaineers have posted three consecutive shutouts against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Taylor White has led West Virginia offensively this season with nine goals. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kayza Massey has started all 16 matches and posted seven shutouts this season.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS GAME INFORMATION

In partnership with the Willow Domestic Violence Center, the soccer program will be hosting a donation drive on Sunday. There will be a place to drop off donations outside the front gate where fans enter.

The Jayhawk family lost a soccer alumnus in Regan Gibbs as a result of domestic violence in May 2022. In honor of Gibbs, Kansas and West Virginia will both be wearing a patch on their jerseys for the match. A moment of silence will be held for Gibbs before the game. Also, prior to the start of the match, staff members from the Willow Domestic Violence Center will be recognized and present the game ball.

More information about the game and the Willow Domestic Violence Center can be found here.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Laura Jackson (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas finishes the 2023 season on Monday, Oct. 23 against Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The match at Rock Chalk Park scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.