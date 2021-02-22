🏀 Legends Live Returns Tuesday Exclusively Through the Kansas Jayhawks Official App
Legends Live, hosted by Wayne Simien, returns on Tuesday at 8 p.m. when the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks visit the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas on ESPN. This free viewing experience provides Kansas basketball fans access to watch the games and hear a perspective from those that have played for Coach Self. Simien was joined by Frank Mason III in the first-ever Legends Live.
Legends Live gives fans an unpresented perspective of two Jayhawk Legends, who will break down the highly-anticipated top-25 matchup between the Jayhawks and Longhorns as it happens live. Fans can enjoy this unique offering by tuning your TV to ESPN, opening the Kansas Jayhawks app and selecting Legends Live.