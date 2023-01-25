🏊‍♀️ Lezli Sisung Earns Big 12 Swimmer of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Lezli Sisung earned the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday. She shared the award with Abby Reardon from West Virginia.

This is the first Big 12 honors Kansas has won this season and the first since Jan. 26, 2022 when Kate Steward, Jiayu Chen and Addi Barnes swept the awards. Also, this is Sisung’s first award in her career and just the 21st Jayhawk to ever win the award.