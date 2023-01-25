🏊♀️ Lezli Sisung Earns Big 12 Swimmer of the Week Honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Lezli Sisung earned the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday. She shared the award with Abby Reardon from West Virginia.
This is the first Big 12 honors Kansas has won this season and the first since Jan. 26, 2022 when Kate Steward, Jiayu Chen and Addi Barnes swept the awards. Also, this is Sisung’s first award in her career and just the 21st Jayhawk to ever win the award.
"Lezli has had a breakout season thus far. We are so happy for her Big 12 recognition and look forward to seeing her continued success throughout her Jayhawk career."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Sisung swam in four events at Arkansas, competing in the 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay. Sisung placed second in the 100 backstroke (56.10) and 200 backstroke (2.03.91).
This season, Sisung has swam to eight first-place finishes, with three coming at the South Dakota and Lindenwood Double Dual, three coming at the Nebraska dual and two coming at the Kansas Classic. Sisung swam a personal best 54.14 in the 100 backstroke at the Kansas Classic.
Sisung and the Jayhawks will be back in action when they host Iowa State for a dual on Feb. 3-4 in Robinson Natatorium.