⚾ Messinger, Josenberger Highlight Kansas All-Big 12 Selections

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 announced its postseason All-Conference teams Monday, and Skyler Messinger and Tavian Josenberger highlighted the Kansas’ honorees.

Messinger was the lone All-Conference team honoree, picking up All-Big 12 Second Team accolades, while Josenberger was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Josenberger, Maui Ahuna, Dylan Ditzenberger and Jonah Ulane were honorable mention honorees.

Messinger led the Jayhawks with a .327 average and started in 55 games with 54 starts at third base. The Niwot, Colorado native recorded 19 doubles on the year, which ranks 12th in the NCAA. Messinger also led KU in RBI (39), total bases (97), slugging percentage (.466), hits (68) and runs (43). He recorded 20 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games, both team highs this season. Messinger started all 24 games in Big 12 play.

Josenberger was a close second to Messinger in batting average, hitting .309 with 59 hits, while starting in 50 games this season. He led Kansas with 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts, while recording the longest hitting (24) and reached base (29) streaks for the Jayhawks. His 24-game hitting streak tied a program record and was tied for 10th all-time in the Big 12. Josenberger led Kansas in Big 12 play with a .321 average, while also holding team highs in hits (25), and total bases (32).

Ahuna started in all 49 games he appeared, holding down the shortstop position in 2021. He finished with a .300 average, while tallying 21 RBI, 11 doubles and 54 hits. Ahuna was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week March 22.

Ditzenberger appeared in 54 games with 50 starts this season, serving as Kansas’ utility. He appeared at third base, first base and in the outfield, while hitting .280 with 54 hits. He tallied three home runs and 75 total bases. Ditzenberger tallied a team-best .993 fielding percentage, committing only two errors all season.

Ulane continued to hold his closer role for the Jayhawks in 2021, recording 11 saves with a 3-0 record in 21 appearances. He held a team-best 1.44 ERA in 25 innings pitched, while striking out 29 to 16 walks. Ulane allowed only four earned runs all season.

Messinger is the first Big 12 honoree since Benjamin Sems earned second-team accolades following the 2019 season, while Josenberger is the first all-freshman team selection since James Cosentino in 2017. No honors were awarded last season due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.