🏈 Nine Former Jayhawks Heading to NFL Training Camps

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The National Football League is preparing for the upcoming 2023 season and nine former Kansas Jayhawks are heading to NFL Training Camp to compete for a spot on their teams’ active roster.

Dorance Armstrong, Jr. is the dean of Jayhawks in the NFL, entering his sixth season with the Dallas Cowboys after entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, Armstrong started five games at defensive end and finished with a career-high 8.5 sacks for the Cowboys. A native of Houston, Armstrong was a two-time All-Big 12 honoree while at Kansas and he was the first Jayhawk to ever be named Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Steven Sims, Jr. is set for his fifth professional season and first with the Houston Texans after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021-22 and made 14 receptions for 104 yards while rushing for 70 yards on 13 attempts last season. From Houston, Sims played in 46 games at Kansas from 2015-18 and continues to rank No. 2 on KU’s all-time list for receiving yards (2,582) and touchdowns (19), and No. 3 in career receptions (214).

Hakeem Adeniji heads into his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 39 career games, making 15 starts, including nine starts are right guard during the 2021 season as Cincinnati advanced to Super Bowl LVI. Adeniji, a native of Garland, Texas, was a four-year starter at Kansas from 2016-19 and an All-Big 12 First Team selection as a senior.

Daniel Wise is entering his third year in the NFL and first as a member of the world champion Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he signed in February after a brief stint on the practice squad late in the 2022 season. He appeared in 17 games, making five starts, for the Washington Commanders in 2021-22, and has previously played with the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. A Lewisville, Texas native, Wise spent five seasons in Lawrence from 2014-18 and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2018.

Kyron Johnson is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he appeared in 16 games and was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII roster. From Arlington, Texas, Johnson started games in each of his four years at KU and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors from PFF in 2021.

Kwamie Lassiter II spent the entire 2022 season on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft. He was elevated to the active roster in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans and figures to compete for time at wide receiver and on special teams. A Chandler, Arizona, native and second generation Jayhawk, Lassiter is No. 5 in school history with 148 career receptions from 2017-21.

Earl Bostick, Jr. was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and enters his rookie season in the league. He came to Lawrence from Barnwell, South Carolina, in 2017 and spent six seasons with the Jayhawks, first at tight end before starting on the offensive line for three seasons. In 2022, Bostick received All-Big 12 honorable mention and was named an Academic All-America Second Team selection.

Lonnie Phelps, Jr. is headed to training camp with the Cleveland Browns, who quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. In his one season at Kansas, the Cincinnati, Ohio native led the Jayhawks with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while ranking fourth on the team with 57 total tackles. Phelps started his Jayhawk career in style, earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording 7 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss from his defensive end position in the season opener against Tennessee Tech.

Caleb Sampson joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. From Saint Rose, Louisiana, Sampson spent four seasons at Kansas and compiled 77 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Last season, he ranked fourth on the team with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.