🏀 No. 22 Jayhawks to Face Tulsa on Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks are in action at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday evening, hosting Tulsa in the final non-conference home game of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Wayne Simien on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

On Monday, Kansas moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013, earning the No. 22 ranking in the country this week. The Jayhawks improved to 9-0 with a 77-50 victory at No. 12 Arizona and a 72-52 win over Wichita State last week. Additionally, the Jayhawks returned to the USA Today/WBCA poll on Tuesday, earning the No. 24 ranking from the coaches. Kansas was named the national team of the week by ESPN.com and the U.S Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

KU is now 9-0 for the fourth time in school history and the second time under coach Brandon Schneider, who led the Jayhawks to an 11-0 start to the 2019-20 season. Kansas has won seven-straight games by 20 or more points, something last done by a KU team during the 1980-81 season.

Tulsa comes to Lawrence with a record of 8-2 and winners of five straight games. The Golden Hurricane rank fifth in the nation in three-point shooting, making 10.4 made threes per game, while outscoring opponents by an average of 18.9 points per game.

Kansas junior guard Wyvette Mayberry will be facing her former team on Friday night. She played two seasons for the Golden Hurricane and led the team in scoring last season. Mayberry will not only be matched up against her old team, but she will also be facing her sister, Maya, who’s a senior for the Golden Hurricane.

Kansas is led by senior center Taiyanna Jackson, who is the only player in the Big 12 Conference averaging a double-double this season. Jackson is putting up 15.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, while also leading the Big 12 with five double-doubles and 66.3% field goal shooting.

Kansas has two 1,000-point scorers on the roster this season in senior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin. Kersgieter is up to No. 21 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,227 career points, while Franklin is at No. 26 with 1,092 points scored as a Jayhawk.

Friday’s contest will be the third all-time meeting between Kansas and Tulsa, with the Jayhawks holding a 2-0 advantage. The last meeting was an 82-78 KU victory over Tulsa on Dec. 22, 2013 in Lawrence.

Tickets

Single-game and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now. For as low as $80, fans can lock in seats for the year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas concludes non-conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with a visit to Lincoln, Neb., to face former conference foe Nebraska. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+.