🏀 No. 6 Baylor Tops Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears had five players score in double figures and collected a total of 59 rebounds to top host Kansas 93-67 Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds (both game highs) to pace the Bears, who improved to 21-2 on the season and 16-1 in the Big 12.

The Lady Bears didn’t waste any time heating up offensively in Saturday’s affair. Baylor jumped out to an 8-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Jayhawks (7-17, 3-15) continued to battle and cut it to a five-point game at 13-8 when Brooklyn Mitchell cashed in on a free throw.

Later in the quarter, Aniya Thomas hit two free throws to make it a six-point game at 16-10 with 1:27 left in the first. Baylor’s Caitlin Bickle hit a layup in the final minute to make it 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Bears led by double digits throughout the second quarter, leading into halftime. Chisom Ajekwu hit a layup with 2:14 in the half off a pass from Chandler Prater to make it a 15-point game at 35-20. But Baylor rattled off a 7-0 run to end the half to take a 42-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Baylor then scored 34 points in the third quarter to take a comfortable lead into the final quarter. Kansas outscored Baylor 30-17 in the final quarter to close the gap.

Senior Julie Brosseau had 15 points, which is a new Big 12 high for her. She went 4-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. She also went 4-for-4 from the line and added three rebounds.

Holly Kersgieter led the way for Kansas with 16 points. She went 8-for-9 from the free throw line and has now scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play next Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 9 seed. The opponent is still to be determined. Game time will be 5 p.m., at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.