🏊‍♀️ Pair of Jayhawks Earn Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore Claudia Dougan was named the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week and freshman Addi Barnes was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday, after a pair of outstanding performances at the Jayhawk Classic on November 19-21.

The Big 12 awards mark the first for both Dougan and Barnes, while Kansas has won its fair share of Big 12 weekly awards this season with senior Kate Steward winning Swimmer of the week on October 6 and October 27, Elliot Howe winning Newcomer of the Week on October 27 and Lauren Gryboski winning Diver of the week on October 27.

Dougan and Barnes led the Jayhawks in a dominating effort at the Kansas Classic last weekend, winning their fourth Kansas Classic in a row. Kansas won with a total of 1,191 points, followed by Iowa State (786), Indiana State (431), North Texas (389), Northern Iowa (343) and Little Rock (325).

Dougan, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, put together a pair of strong races in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, winning both events. Dougan set a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle by a second, besting her time of 50.85 set at the 2021 Big 12 Championships. Dougan also finished first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.01.

Barnes, of Overland Park, Kansas, finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, coming in at 5:52.01. Barnes also placed second in the 1,650 freestyle in 17:04.16, while placing in the top-six in the 400 individual medley (5th, 4:25.75) and 200 yard backstroke (6th, 2:01.59).

The Kansas Classic marked the final meet of the 2021 fall season for the Jayhawks, before they begin 2022 in Hawaii on January 6-8. Kansas will then square off in duals against Arkansas and Iowa State before competing at the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia on February 23-26.