🏀 Patrick Schrater Returns to Jayhawks as Assistant Coach

Schrater returns to Kansas after two seasons as an assistant coach at Pittsburg State. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant for the Jayhawks from 2019-21 following his graduation from Emporia State.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced that Patrick Schrater has returned to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as an assistant coach. The addition of Schrater completes the Jayhawks coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.

"Pat did a terrific job for us as a GA and it’s great to bring him back to KU as an assistant coach. He knows our program and its operational standards extremely well. He will bring great work ethic and value to our team in the areas of recruiting, scouting, and player development."

In two seasons at Pittsburg State, Schrater helped the Gorillas to a 65 percent winning percentage. In 2022-23, PSU was 23-8 and finished fourth in the MIAA with a 17-5 league record. The Gorillas advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament for the first time in four seasons and defeated No. 2 seed Nebraska-Kearney before falling in the regional semifinals. Pitt State led the MIAA in scoring that season, averaging 76.7 points per game.

Schrater was a graduate assistant on Schneider’s staff from 2019-21. The Jayhawks finished 15-14 during the 2019-20 season for the program’s first winning season in seven years and KU was in position to earn a postseason tournament berth prior to the COVID-19 cancellation.

Before coming to Kansas, Schrater was a practice player and student assistant at Emporia State for five seasons. While at ESU, where he coached under former Kansas and current North Dakota State head coach Jory Collins, Schrater was a part of four teams that advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament, including a final four appearance in 2015.