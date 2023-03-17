Rowing Places 1st at UCO Race
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing traveled to Oklahoma City for their first event of the spring season and competed against the University of Central Oklahoma on Friday, Mar. 17.
The Jayhawks raced four boats at the race, all four being varsity crews. The varsity rowers placed in the top two for their races on Friday, both in the evening.
"Our first race of the season presented us with a few issues that led to some last-minute lineup changes. The team showed a lot of grit and embraced the challenges, so they could get the job done today in Oklahoma City. I am looking forward to getting a couple more weeks of training in before we line up to race again."Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Kansas had two boats in the water for the Women’s Varsity 8+, with the team of coxswain Sarah Sutton, Laura Teska, Ava Black, Grace Wallrapp, Courtney Costain, Alessandra Vedder, Cameron Boyd, Nastia Draha, and Stella Warren at bow placing first in a time of 7:27.98. The other boat with coxswain Audrey Owens, Emma Wistuba, Aylin Schafer, Karly Larson, Alaina Ronning, Melia Martin, Amber Cayci, Kai Alexander, and Shay Pemberton at bow finished in second place with a time of 7:32.72.
The Jayhawks then finished first in the Women’s Varsity 4+, with the boat of coxswain Danielle Brunig, Nastia Draha, Rory Brennan, Jacie Goff, and Karlie Brewer at bow finishing in 8:04:74. The other team finished in second place and they were separated by less than six seconds, with the team of coxswain Olivia Schroeder, Jadyn Jay, Hannah Black, Sophia Fisher, and Kara Lyons at bow with a time of 8:09:89.
"This weekend was a great way to dip our toes back into the waters of racing. The whole team was very committed and flexible to everything thrown our way. Races like these are what make people excited to go all out and I can’t wait to tap into some more speed this year!"Sophomore Laura Teska