🏀 Six Jayhawks in NBA Playoffs

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Six former Kansas men’s basketball players will be competing in the 2020 NBA Playoffs which get underway Monday, August 17, at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla. Joel Embiid Frank Mason III, Ben McLemore, Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris will be playing, while Jacque Vaughn is the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Two Jayhawks, Markieff Morris with the L.A. Lakers in the Western and Mason with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern, are the top seeds in their respective conferences. In the Western bracket, the Lakers play Portland and should they advance they would play the winner of the Houston and Oklahoma City series. McLemore is a member of the No. 4 seed Houston Rockets. Marcus Morris is also on the Western Conference side with the No. 2 seed L.A. Clippers. The Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round.

Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will play No. 3 Boston in the opening round. Embiid and Mason would not meet unless both Milwaukee and Philadelphia advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee will play Orlando in its opening round. Vaughn’s Brooklyn Nets are the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 Toronto in the first round of the playoffs.