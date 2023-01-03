🏀 Taiyanna Jackson Claims Big 12 Weekly Honor

IRVING, Texas – On the strength of her league-leading eighth double-double of the season, Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson has been named the Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. She shares the honor this week with Rori Harmon of Texas.

Jackson totaled 17 points and 19 rebounds in KU’s 80-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the first Big 12 Conference game of the season. She hit 8-of-13 field goal attempts and one free throw, while adding two assists, one blocked shot and one steal in 29 minutes of action. It’s the third-consecutive double-double for Jackson and the third game this season in which she pulled down at least 15 rebounds. She had 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone as KU outscored OSU 22-13 to extend the advantage for a 15-point final margin.

From East Chicago, Indiana, Jackson leads the Big 12 with 12.2 rebounds per game and a 65.8 shooting percentage. She also ranks second in the league with 30 blocked shots and fourth in scoring at 15.9 points per game. Her eight double-doubles also leads the conference and ranks seventh nationally. Jackson is the only player in the Big 12 to have at least 17 points and 19 rebounds in a game this season, and she has accomplished the feat in back-to-back games.

Jackson becomes the second Jayhawk to earn a Big 12 Weekly honor this season, joining Zakiyah Franklin, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 19. Before Franklin, Kansas had not had a Big 12 Player of the Week since Nov. 11, 2019.

No. 21 Kansas returns to action on Wednesday, Jan 4, hosting Texas Tech in the first Big 12 home game of the season. Tipoff between the Jayhawks and the Lady Raiders is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.