If you didn’t know Chris Harris and his story, his success in football and in life almost sounds like it is make believe. He wasn’t supposed to play at the University of Kansas and he wasn’t supposed to make an NFL team. But Harris grew up with a different mentality, one that he still relies on today. Harris took advantage of his opportunities after leaving Kansas in 2010, and a free agent deal led to an opportunity with the Denver Broncos, which has turned into into a fruitful NFL career that has now spanned 11 seasons. But Harris has made more of an impact off of the field than on, which says a lot after he was one of two cornerbacks named to the NFL All-Decade team in 2020. The winner of numerous off-the-field honors wants people in his community to find their own underdog mentality, just like the one that helped change his life.

Join host Wayne Simien for the fourth episode in season two of The Jayhawker Podcast – The Jayhawk Underdog.