A regular guy. Terry Nooner was a crowd favorite at Allen Fieldhouse from 1997-2000 because he was one of them. Nooner, who walked on with the Jayhawks and played for Coach Roy Williams from 1997-2000, is currently an assistant with the Jayhawk women’s team. But in the beginning, he never wanted to get into coaching. However, after realizing he had a talent and calling for mentoring others, he has had a fruitful career in the women’s game, while also garnering some NBA experience, working with his childhood friend and current Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. And after all of those times waiting on a whistle in conditioning drills as a player, now he’s the one holding the whistle.

Join host Wayne Simien for the fifth episode in season two of The Jayhawker Podcast – The People’s Champion.