🏀 The Tradition Continues | #4 Latrell Jossell

Latrell Jossell | No. 4

As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Latrell Jossell, a sharp-shooting guard out of Keller, Texas.

Jossell will wear No. 4 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the 10th KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Isaiah Moss, who donned it during his lone campaign with the Jayhawks in 2019-20. Other notable Jayhawks to have worn No. 4 include Devonte’ Graham (2015-18), Sherron Collins (2007-10) and Nick Collison (2000-03)

Jayhawks to Wear No. 4

Latrell Jossell (2020-)

Isaiah Moss (2019-20)

Devonte’ Graham (2015-18)

Justin Wesley (2011-14)

Sherron Collins (2007-10)

Nick Collison (2000-03)

Ryan Robertson (1996-99)

Larry Davenport (1952-55)

Max Kissell (1942-43)