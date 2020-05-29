🏀 The Tradition Continues | #4 Latrell Jossell
Latrell Jossell | No. 4
As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Latrell Jossell, a sharp-shooting guard out of Keller, Texas.
Jossell will wear No. 4 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the 10th KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Isaiah Moss, who donned it during his lone campaign with the Jayhawks in 2019-20. Other notable Jayhawks to have worn No. 4 include Devonte’ Graham (2015-18), Sherron Collins (2007-10) and Nick Collison (2000-03)
Jayhawks to Wear No. 4
Latrell Jossell (2020-)
Isaiah Moss (2019-20)
Devonte’ Graham (2015-18)
Justin Wesley (2011-14)
Sherron Collins (2007-10)
Nick Collison (2000-03)
Ryan Robertson (1996-99)
Larry Davenport (1952-55)
Max Kissell (1942-43)
"I chose that number because I’ve had it since I was in seventh grade and it has always been my favorite number."Latrell Jossell
Latrell Jossell (Fr., G, 6-0, 160, Keller, Texas, Keller Central HS)
- Originally from Chicago, Jossell played for Keller Central High School in Keller, Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
- Jossell only played in four games his senior season due to injury, averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals per game. He also made five 3-pointers in his short senior stint.
- Jossell averaged 13.2 points per game as a freshman at Central, 13.8 points his sophomore year and 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game his junior season in 2018-19.
- Jossell amassed 204 3-pointers made in his four seasons at Central, including 54 in 2018-19. For his career, he shot 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. He also had 207 assists, 194 steals and 30 charges taken during high school
- Prior to the pandemic, Jossell played for Marcus Smart’s YCG36 team on the AAU circuit and was a teammate of current Jayhawk redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson and fellow incoming freshman Gethro Muscadin.