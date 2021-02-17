🏀 Jayhawks Outlasted by Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball lost a back-and-forth thriller against Iowa State on Wednesday night in Allen Fieldhouse, falling to the Cyclones 84-82.

Kansas dropped to 7-12 on the season and 3-10 in Big 12 play. Iowa State improves to 14-8 on the season and 10-5 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks had four players in double figures in the contest. Zakiyah Franklin set a career high with 26 points, while Holly Kersgieter dropped 18 points. Ioanna Chatzileonti poured in 11 points, and Chandler Prater had 10 points. The Jayhawks shot 49 percent from the floor and their 82 points are tied for their most in a conference game this season.

In the first quarter, both teams traded baskets, but it was the Cyclones who got out to an early lead. Iowa State’s leading scorers Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski scored half of the Cyclones 20 points in the first quarter giving the visitors a six-point lead at the end of the frame.

Iowa State took that lead and ran with it at the start of the second quarter. The Cyclones went on an 8-2 run, extending their lead to 12, the largest of the night. The Jayhawks would not go quietly, answering the visitors’ run with a 15-3 run of their own to even the score at 31 apiece. Iowa State tallied baskets towards the end of the half to carry a four-point lead into halftime.

Chatzileonti got Kansas rolling in the second half, scoring the Jayhawks’ first eight points and giving them their first lead of the night. The Jayhawks would lead for the remainder of the third quarter, and took a two-point lead into the final quarter of play.

Iowa State tied the game at 68 with 7:33 left in the contest and then took the lead off a Joens layup on the ensuing possession. They refused to give up the lead for the remainder of the game despite Kansas’ best efforts. The Jayhawks cut it to two twice, but never got closer.

As a team the Jayhawks shot 31-63 (49.2%) from the field, 5-16 (31.3) from beyond the arc, and 15-20 (75%) from the charity stripe.

Iowa State shot 26-58 (44.8%) from the field, 9-28 (32.1%) from beyond the arc, and 23-24 (95.8%) from the free throw line. Iowa State outrebounded the Jayhawks 35-32, but had six more turnovers.

STAT OF THE GAME

26– Sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin had a standout performance for the Jayhawks tonight. She dropped a career high 26 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range. She also pulled in two rebounds and had five assists.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With under a minute to play the Jayhawks were down by four points. Needing a basket, they turned to their hot shooter Zakiyah Franklin. She made a move to create space and pulled up for a mid-range jump shot, buried it, and cut the deficit in half down to two. That two-pointer also gave her a new career high in points, which previously stood at 24 points.

NOTES

Katrine Jessen made her first career start.

Holly Kersgieter had 18 points tonight. Kersgieter has scored in double digits in all but one game this season.

The game against Iowa State marks the first time this season Franklin has led the team in scoring.

Brooklyn Mitchell had a season-high six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders in their penultimate match of the 2020-21 season. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT with coverage on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.