⛳️Jayhawks in 3rd With 27 Holes to Play at Hawkeye Invitational

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Following a long day that included more than 40 holes of golf, the Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in third place at the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course.

The Jayhawks are 8-under, eight shots behind host Iowa, who is -16 and in the lead. Northern Illinois is second at -10. Kansas is midway through its second round. Play was suspended due to darkness at 7:45 p.m., CT.

The tournament was originally scheduled to start Saturday with 18 holes and conclude Sunday with 36 more. But due to expected inclement weather on Saturday night, tournament play was moved up to Friday after a morning practice round. Teams teed off in Round 1 at 1 p.m., and then began Round 2 immediately after, playing until it was dark.

“It was a long day today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I thought we played fairly solid, we just couldn’t convert the par-fives as well as I thought we could have. There are a lot of easy par-fives and we need to turn those into fours on Saturday.”

Junior William Duquette is pacing the Jayhawks for a second straight tournament. Duquette shot a 2-under 70 in the first round and is 2-under through nine in his second round. He is tied for fourth at -4.

Freshman Will King is also inside the Top 10 at T7. He also shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round and is 1-under in the second round through nine holes. For the tournament, he’s 3-under, four shots behind leader Blake Lorenz from Wichita State.

Junior Davis Cooper is tied for 13th at -2 for the tournament. He shot even par in the first round and is two under through eight holes in his second round. Fellow junior Gunnar Broin is tied for 26th. Like Cooper, he shot a 72 in the first round. He’s currently 1-over in his second round at the turn.

Junior Cecil Belisle is tied for 45th at +4 after also shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round. Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky, playing as an individual, is tied for 52nd at +5.

“There are still 27 holes left, so we have some time, but need to execute better,” Bermel said. “William Duquette and Will King led the way the first round and seem to be playing fairly solid again in the second round.”

Live stats on Saturday for the second and third rounds are available through Golfstat.