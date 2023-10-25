🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set to Close out Fall Season in Maui

Tournament: Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate

Course: Ka’anapali Golf Course

Par/Yards: 71/6,700

When: Oct. 26-28

Participating Teams: Air Force, Boise State, Clemson, Colorado, CSUN, Denver, East Tennessee State, Georgia, Gonzaga, Hawaiʻi, KANSAS, Liberty, Louisiana Lafayette, Mount St. Mary’s, North Florida, Oklahoma, Sacramento State, San Jose State, UConn and Wyoming.

Live Stats: Golfstat

LAHAINA, Maui – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team will wrap up its fall season at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate, a 54-hole tournament hosted by Hawai’i at Ka’anapali Golf Course.

The three-day tournament will consist of a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m., CT, Thursday through Saturday.

Head Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of seniors Gunnar Broin, Cecil Belisle, Davis Cooper, sophomore Will King and freshmen Max Jelinek and Noah Holtzman.

“We’re excited to get to Maui and see what we can do this week,” said Bermel. “I thought we had a very good week of practice and I know the guys are excited to compete.”

Broin leads the Jayhawks with a 71.83 stroke average over 12 rounds, most recently finishing tied for 16th at the Fallen Oak Collegiate. Belisle is averaging 72.91 strokes per round and has notched two rounds under-par this season. The Minnesota native claimed his first collegiate title at Kansas’ season-opener at the Folds of Honor Collegiate back in September. Broin and Belisle lead the Jayhawks with 91.7% of their rounds counting towards the team’s score.

Cooper is averaging 75.00 strokes per round and is looking to notch his first top-20 finish of the season. The senior from Overland Park, Kansas has posted two under-par rounds so far for the Jayhawks. King is fresh off a 19th-place finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate and has posted a team-leading three rounds under-par. After finishing first at the Gopher Invitational, King carries a 73.08 stroke average over 12 rounds.

Jelinek is set to make his debut in Bermel’s five-person lineup after competing in three events as an individual to start the season. Jelinek’s best finish to date came at his collegiate debut at the Minnesota Golf Classic, where he finished in a tie for second at eight-under.

“Max Jelinek will get his first start of the year,” Coach Bermel added. “He seems to be getting more confidence and experience each week and I think he can post some good scores for us this week. The other four have been here multiple years and know the course quite well.”

Holtzman is set to make his collegiate debut with the Jayhawks and will compete as an individual.

In efforts to raise money for the Maui Community, the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate has launched a fundraiser to directly benefit Maui’s wildfire victims. To contribute to the fund, click here.