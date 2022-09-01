👟 Kansas Cross Country Opens Season at Bob Timmons Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams will start the 2022 campaign at Rim Rock Farms on Saturday, September 3, by hosting the Bob Timmons Classic. The men’s 6K race will begin at 9:00 a.m, followed by the women’s 5K race at 10 a.m.

Competing against the Jayhawks in the event will be Kansas State, Oral Roberts and Kansas City.

The men’s team starts the 2022 campaign with 12 returning letterwinners and the Jayhawks welcome five new runners into the program. The KU women’s team welcomes seven new runners, while returning 11 letterwinners. The top returner for the Jayhawks is junior Lona Latema, who made a trip to the NCAA Championships last season.

Kansas closed out the 2021-22 season at the NCAA Midwest Regional on November 12 in Iowa City, Iowa. The women’s team placed 12th while the men’s team came in 14th.

Latema highlighted the event with a 13th place finish with a time of 21:01.17. Her performance earned All-Region honors, an award given to the top-25 finishers. Then sophomore Avryl Johnson finished in 55th place with a time of 21:42.00.

Kansas junior Chandler Gibbens led the team with a time of 32:00.74, finishing in 67th. Sophomore Sam Hubert wasn’t far behind in 78th, clocking in at 32:11.10.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to Lincoln, Neb., to compete in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, September 17.