👟 Multiple Jayhawks PR at Steve Miller Invite

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team wrapped up the indoor regular season at the K-State Steve Miller Invite on Friday, February 16 held at Ahearn Fieldhouse in Manhattan, Kansas.

Various Jayhawks hit new personal-best marks at this meet, highlighted by Mason Meinershagen, who cleared 4.40m to win the women’s pole vault. The freshman is the highest-ranked female Jayhawk in the NCAA, sitting at a tie for No. 9 to surpass her previous event ranking of No. 16.

Mateo Vargas posted a new personal best as well as a new Paraguay National Record with his 21.86 in the 200m. The junior also ran a new PR in the 60m, running 6.89 to take second place overall.

Abree Winfrey PR’d by over five seconds in the women’s 600y, placing first overall with her 1:26.22 time. Jacob Cookinham was another freshman phenom for Kansas, winning the men’s shotput with a massive PR of 18.21m.

The men’s pole vault squad swept spots 1-6, led by Ashton Barkdull at 5.28m, while Anthony Meacham came in second at the same height. Brady Koolen took third, Luke Knipe fourth, Andrew Saloga fifth and Jake Freidel sixth, all with best clearances of 5.13m on the day.

Up next, the Jayhawks will prepare for the 2024 Big 12 Indoor Championships, which will take place on February 23-24 in Lubbock, Texas.