🏈 A-10 Flyover Scheduled for Friday Night's Season Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Prior to Friday night’s season opener against Tennessee Tech, United States Air Force A-10C Demonstration Team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona will perform a fly over, piloted by Major Haden Fullam and Captain Joel Russo. The flyover will occur roughly 10 minutes before kickoff.

On Friday night, Kansas will host Tennessee Tech for its season opener, in year two under Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT, and will stream on ESPN+.

The flyover is scheduled to occur at the conclusion of the national anthem, approximately 10 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.