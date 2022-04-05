⛳ Jayhawks Finish Play at Cowboy Classic

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Kansas Jayhawks wrapped up competition at the Cowboy Classic on Tuesday, shooting their best round of the tournament with a 5-under, 283 at Whirlwind Golf Club.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s squad finished tied for 11th with UC-Irvine at -7 for the three-round tournament. San Diego State won the event at -39, while Long Beach State (-26) and Colorado State (-23) rounded out the Top 3.

Seniors Harry Hillier and Ben Sigel had the low rounds of the day for the Jayhawks with both of them shooting 2-under, 70s. Hillier was the Jayhawks’ top finisher for the tournament at -3, which was good enough to tie for 23rd. Sigel finished 1-over for the tournament and tied for 51st.

Luke Kluver, who shot an even-par 72, finished even for the tournament, and tied for 40th, while senior Callum Bruce tied with Sigel at 1-over in 51st place. Bruce shot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday. Davis Cooper finished tied for 89th at +6 after a final-round 77.

“This week was a struggle,” Bermel said. “We just didn’t play Jayhawk golf. We have 10 days to get ready for our next event, and we need to use every day to get better. As the head coach, it’s my job to get the best out of them, and we just haven’t been sharp the last three events. I know we can do better, and we will get this figured out.”

The Jayhawks, who had their second round interrupted due to darkness, watched the Men’s Basketball National Championship game on Monday night as a team at Whirlwind and celebrated as the Jayhawks won the title.

“Big shout out to Coach Self, his staff and players,” Bermel said. “It was a huge win, and congratulations to Kansas Basketball.”

The 19th-ranked Jayhawks will return to action later this month at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa on April 16 and 17th.